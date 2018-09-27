Bishop’s October Schedule

Bishop Thomas Zinkula’s schedule for October

1-2 MUNDELEIN, Ill. — Seminary Visit to St. Mary of the Lake

3 WEST POINT — Holy Trinity Catholic Schools Mass, 8:45 a.m.

4 WHEATLAND — Mass, Our Lady of the Prairie

6 DAVENPORT — St. Ambrose University, Board of Trustees meeting

7 LONG GROVE — 175th anniversary Mass, St. Ann, 9 a.m.

7 SOLON — Diocesan 50th wedding anniversary Mass, St. Mary, 2 p.m.

9-10 PEOSTA — Bishops and religious superiors gathering

11 DAVENPORT — Mass, Humility of Mary Convent

11 IOWA CITY — Recently Ordained Leadership Training

12 DAVENPORT — Diocesan Review Board meeting

12 DEWITT — Clinton Deanery meeting

13 DAVENPORT — White Mass for Medical Professionals, Christ the King Chapel, St. Ambrose University, 9 a.m.

14 GRAND MOUND — Confirmation, Ss. Philip and James, 1 p.m.

14 Diocesan Parishes Annual Corporate Board meeting, 4 p.m.

16 NEWTON — Grinnell Deanery meeting

16 Diocesan Parishes Annual Corporate Board meeting, 7 p.m.

18 Mount PLEASANT — Mass, Mount Pleasant Correctional Facility

20 DAVENPORT — Deacon retreat weekend, Mass, St. Vincent Center, 4 p.m.

22 DAVENPORT — Catholic Foundation for the Diocese of Davenport meeting

22 IOWA CITY — Don’t Look Now! Pornography Awareness workshop, St. Patrick, 1 p.m.

23 IOWA CITY — Vision 20/20 Steering Committee meeting

24 DAVENPORT — Propagation of the Faith Board meeting

24 SOLON — Confirmation, St. Mary, 7 p.m.

25 ANKENY — Iowa Catholic Conference meeting

26 DAVENPORT — St. Ambrose University President’s Club dinner

28 DUBUQUE — 40th Anniversary of the Permanent Diaconate, Archdiocese of Dubuque

30 DAVENPORT — Mass, Christ the King Chapel, St. Ambrose University, 4:30 p.m.

30 DAVENPORT — Project Andrew Dinner, St. Ambrose University

31 WASHINGTON — St. James Catholic School Mass, 9:45 a.m.