To the Editor:

Recently a U.S. supported, Saudi-led airstrike slaughtered nearly 50 innocent people, including 40 children when they dropped a bomb manufactured in the United States on a bus in a small town in Yemen. It is our country that is aiding Saudi Arabia with weapons, intelligence and the refueling of planes that are bombing targets such as clinics, markets, hospitals, schools, school buses, weddings and funerals.

Yemen is suffering from a famine and a wide-spread cholera epidemic, yet when a vote on an amendment was proposed recently in the U.S. Senate to stop U.S. financial help to Saudi Arabia for the war against Yemen, it failed because the chairman of the Appro­priations Committee objected. The U.N. Security Council cannot condemn the action because of a U.S. veto. Our senators from Iowa voted against an effort to bring this humanitarian catastrophe to the floor of the Senate a few months ago.

It is way past time for Congress to use its power to block this unjust, illegal and immoral war. It is also time for the U.S. to extend humanitarian relief to Yemen, which the U.N. has called the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

As Christians, and all others, we must rebel against the genocide in Yemen and all wars. Our members of Congress need to hear from us.

Evalee Mickey

North Liberty