Father of Fr. Richmond dies

OTTUMWA — Gary Richmond, father of Father Troy Richmond, passed away Sept. 11 at his home, surrounded by family. Richmond was born July 17, 1938 in Kirksville, Mo., to Edeart and Mildred Gauer Richmond. He married Sherry Lynn Brown on Dec. 17, 1971. He served in the U.S. Navy, serving two tours in Vietnam. Richmond was a member of St. Patrick Parish in Ottumwa. He is survived by his wife and two sons. Fr. Richmond is pastor of Ss. Mary & Mathias Parish in Muscatine and St. Joseph Parish in Columbus Junction. A memorial Mass took place Sept. 14 at St. Patrick Parish. He was inurned in Memorial Lawn Cemetery.