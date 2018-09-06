Lisa Project coming to Davenport

DAVENPORT — The Lisa Project, a unique multi-sensory exhibit that allows visitors to hear, see and experience the reality of the world of child abuse, will be on display at Our Lady of Victory Parish Oct. 20 and 21.

Scott County Kids and Our Lady of Victory Parish Wellness Committee will sponsor the audio narration from a child’s perspective. Visitors are guided room by room through scenarios depicting abuse. This experience immerses each guest into the world that these children face on a daily basis.

The exhibit, 10 minutes in length, will be open Oct. 20 from noon to 6 p.m. and Oct. 21 from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parish gathering space meeting room.

Bonnie Beyhl, health advocate at Our Lady of Victory, said the project is rated “PG-13.” Parents should use discretion for youths. For those who want to attend, there will be volunteers to watch children outside the display. “This is a very profound display,” she said. One of the parts of the display is to hear an actual 911 call. “That might upset a younger child,” she said.

Beyhl noted that in California, all high school freshmen are required to attend the Lisa Project. She said since that became mandatory, more calls have been made as people become aware of what is abuse.

In Scott County during 2017, 19.1 children per 1,000 experienced substantiated abuse, according to a news release.

The purpose of this exhibit is to provide resources and information, increase community awareness of child abuse, promote child abuse prevention and help protect children and strengthen families.

Learn about local resources to help a youth in need of assistance. Learn how individuals, agencies and our community can “be the one” help advocate, educate and be a connection for those in need.