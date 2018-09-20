DeWitt — The St. Joseph Parish pipe organ rededication concert will take place Sept. 23 at 3 p.m. Colleen Darland will be the guest artist.

Installed in 1946 in St. Joseph’s, the pipe organ that has been heard by generations of parishioners has had a “tune-up.” Refurbished by Levsen Organ Company in Buffalo, Iowa, over a three-week period with pipes almost 20 feet tall, this versatile and vibrant pipe organ is one of the few functional instruments remaining that were built by the Lancashire-Marshall Organ Company in Moline, Ill., in 1895.

Admission is free. Donations will be accepted.

Guest artist Darland, who serves as St. Joseph’s choir director, said, “Playing this newly refurbished pipe organ is as if I’m painting a picture with sound.” Her recital will feature works by Mathias, Bach, Peeters, Buxtehude, and Murray Bradshaw. The repertoire will demonstrate the capabilities and range of music that can be played on the organ.

A light reception will follow in Harness Hall.