Presentation/retreat on underground railroad

Writer and speaker Paula D’Arcy will talk about her experiences walking along the underground railroad on Oct. 19 at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Davenport. The presentation, “Healing, Hope and the Human Spirit,” begins at 7 p.m.

D’Arcy walked along a small section of the Underground Railroad in 2008 alongside her friend Joyce Rupp. At the presentation, D’Arcy will share the stories of the people they met along the way, the fears they faced, the turning points and the hearts that touched them.

A free-will donation will be accepted at the door.

Additionally, D’Arcy will lead a retreat, “Finding our Way Home,” from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, at Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat in rural Wheatland. She will focus on the idea that there is no way life should be, there is only life, and when we surrender to the mystery that life is, we become present in a different way.

Fee is $125 and includes on-site lodging and home-cooked meals. Call (563) 336-8414 for more information and to register for the weekend retreat.