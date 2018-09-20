Take part locally in national rosary campaign

DAVENPORT — On Sept. 23, St. Mary Parish will host a showing of the DVD “Power in my Hands” at 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. in the parish center to prepare for the national Coast to Coast Rosary campaign. The film contains testimonies from celebrities, scholars, clergy and others who regularly pray the rosary.

The Coast to Coast Rosary campaign takes place nationwide Oct 7 at 3 p.m. At St. Mary’s, guests are welcome to pray the rosary in the church in English or at the parish center in Spanish.