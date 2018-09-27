Tax/estate planning mini seminar will be Oct. 17

For The Catholic Messenger

DAVENPORT — A free mini seminar on tax and estate planning will be offered Oct. 17 at 6 p.m. in the grand hall at Sacred Heart Cathedral. Anyone may attend.

Presenters are parishioners Molly O’Meara Schnell, Jim Tiedje and Paul Schmitt of Quad-City Bank & Trust. They will be available to answer questions and guide people through stewardship of money and to help determine the most efficient way to make charitable contributions.

Tiedje said the mini seminar came about because of the new tax laws. “It will have an effect on charitable giving because of the changes to standard deductions and itemized deductions.”

Seminar topics will cover: giving under the new tax law, being a good steward of your money, making donations in the most tax savings way, for ages 70 ½ and older, and did you know you can give through your IRA? The presenters also will address the importance of a will or trust and how to use an IRA for a bequest.

The mini seminar will be especially valuable to those approaching age 70, Tiedje noted, or those who have much of their investments in retirement plans. “But this is even for people who are younger,” he noted. Schnell will go over wills and power of attorney, good topics for any age. Tiedje said people can learn about different ways to give money and the tax issues related to giving.

Presentations will be short, with plenty of time for a question and answer session.

For reservations call the parish office at (563) 324-3257.