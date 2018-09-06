We need a contrite, humble church

To the Editor:

I am the delighted and proud father of eight children and 11 grandchildren. This family is confused, embarrassed and angry. We are looking for a contrite, humble Catholic Church. We look to the representative of the church we know best: the parish priest.

A pastor with a heart of contrition. A pastor humbled. A pastor able to say something like, “I represent the church. I apologize. I desperately want to be with you as a brother. This brother needs you. Let’s prayerfully walk together.”

That is the pastor we need.

Patrick Miner, OFS

Davenport