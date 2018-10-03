Addressing clericalism

To the Editor:

I applaud the recent letter by Mary Lu Callahan and the bishop’s article addressing the issue of clericalism, the root cause of the abuse perpetrated by those in authority.

Attendant with the aura of privilege accorded pastors is the lack of accountability they enjoy. While staffs and other professionals are subject to performance reviews as a matter of course, we priests are hardly, if ever, scrutinized and usually shun any suggestion of an evaluation process. How refreshing it is to experience a laity that believes in their own baptismal anointing as priest, prophet and king, refusing to submit blindly to “father’s will” as a divine right directive.

(Father) Walter Helms

Tiffin