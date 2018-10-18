Catholic scouting event

By Anne Marie Amacher

The Catholic Messenger

Scouts from the Diocese of Davenport and Diocese of Peoria, Ill., are invited to the 2018 scout rendezvous at Camp Loud Thunder in Andalusia, Ill., which will be held Nov. 9-11.

Linda Atherton, chair of the Peoria Diocesan Catholic Committee on Scouting, said the event allows for fun, fellowship and faith with scouts from the two dioceses. The weekend includes cabin and lodge camping, scout competition, rifle range, capture the flag on a giant scale, movies and other activities. Scouts can also fulfill a retreat requirement for the Ad Altare Dei emblem and Pope Pius XII emblem. Mass will be celebrated Saturday evening. All scouts will receive an event patch.

Adults can receive training and be certified as a religious emblem counselor for Ad Altare Dei, Pope Pius XII, Marion Medal and Spirit Alive on Saturday afternoon only.

The event is open to registered Catholic Scouts BSA, Venture Scouts, American Heritage Girls and Girl Scouts (girls must have completed sixth grade to attend). Adults also are invited. Cost is $40 per person and includes meals, activities and materials.

Scouts need to bring sleeping bags, toiletries, Class B weather-appropriate clothing, Class A uniform for Mass, flashlight, pocket knife and stuffed teddy bear. Mess kits are not needed.

For more information or to register, contact Atherton at Peoriadccs@gmail.com or (217) 369-0080. Registration is due Oct. 22.