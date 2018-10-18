Cinderella’s Cellar open house benefits Kahl Home

By Anne Marie Amacher

The Catholic Messenger

DAVENPORT — Volunteers of the Catholic Service Board who run Cinderella’s Cellar resale store are busy sorting and pricing items for the annual Christmas open house scheduled Nov. 3 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Carol Harrison, the board’s publicity chairperson, said items are donated year-round but volunteers have picked up the pace during the past few weeks to prepare Christmas items for the open house. The sale is not a one-day event. It will continue through November and December as long as items are available. Items for sale include trees, wreaths, decorations, gift items, clothing, accessories, linens, statues, dishes, tins and artificial flowers.

Cinderella’s Cellar sales benefit the Kahl Home throughout the year. Harrison said about $45,000 a year is donated to the Kahl Home to help fulfill items on its wish list. Additional money is given at times for special projects that the administration identifies. Harrison said $10,000 will be donated this holiday season to 10 other nonprofit organizations in the area.

Cinderella’s Cellar, run entirely by volunteers, accepts donations of a variety of items yearround. Donations should be brought to the back door. The Catholic Service Board has more than 100 members, many of whom help with activities at the Kahl Home such as bingo, luncheons, social events, crafts and a mobile cart with candy and other goods. Catholic Service Board was founded in the 1950s to help orphaned children. Its focus later changed to benefit senior citizens.

Cinderella’s Cellar, 230 W. 35th St., Davenport, is open Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Visit the website at www.cinderellascellar.com or the Facebook Page at Cinderellas Cellar Resale Store.