Invest in your marriage

For The Catholic Messenger

DAVENPORT — Imagine a day where you can laugh, reconnect and talk deeply with the most important person in your life. That day can be a reality for couples attending the Marriage Booster Retreat on Oct. 27 in Davenport, retreat organizers say.

Parishioners from St. Paul the Apostle in Davenport are hosting the event to help support Christian marriages in the community. “Our lives are so busy and it seems that too often the most important things get our attention last,” said organizer Brad Merritt. “We hope people will set a day aside to reconnect with their spouse and get energized in their faith together.”

The retreat is part of an ongoing effort at St. Paul the Apostle to encourage couples to concentrate on the importance of their marriage and their relationship with God.

The retreat will feature nationally recognized speaker Pete Larson from Family Fest Ministries in Bloomington, Minn. “We are so excited to have Pete leading our retreat,” said Merritt. “He brings and energy and interactivity to the day that is going to be amazing. This isn’t just a day of sitting around and listening to someone lecture. It is interactive, funny and a thought-provoking way to spend a day with your spouse. We can’t wait for people to experience this.”

Lorene Knobbe said, “You won’t be sharing your lives with others on the retreat. You’ll have plenty of breakout time to spend talking together.”

The retreat will be held at the Best Western Steeplegate Inn. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the retreat runs from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Registration is $75 per couple and includes all materials and lunch and is due Oct. 26. Couples can register and pay online at www.stpaulcatholicparish.org or visit the St. Paul the Apostle Church office for a signup form.