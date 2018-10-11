By Anne Marie Amacher

The Catholic Messenger

DAVENPORT — What’s so great about being Catholic? Find out; rekindle your faith and learn to share it with others during the Passion for Christ Conference on Oct. 27 at Sacred Heart Cathedral. The event is from 1-5 p.m. in the grand hall with Mass at 4 p.m. in the church.

“This retreat is designed to rekindle your faith and to share it with those you love. Let’s get inspired and ignite passion and excitement into the Christian community, bring cradle Catholics home and bring new Catholics into the faith,” event organizers say.

Two speakers will share their stories. Local TV personality Fran Riley will share his story of returning to the faith. Keith Nester, a former Protestant pastor for 22 years, will answer “What is so great about being Catholic?” He will also explain why he left his career to join the universal church.

The speakers will be joined by three others for a Q&A panel. Kathy Schluter received training at the Theology of the Body Institute and speaks and teaches on femininity, marriage, Theology of the Body and family life. Joe Hebert is a professor of political science and leadership studies and director of pre-law studies at St. Ambrose University in Davenport and president of Una Voce Quad Cities. Maggie Schoonmaker is a natural fertility educator and a homeschooling mother.

The schedule includes time for perpetual adoration and praying the chaplet of Divine Mercy. The mission of Passion for Christ is to equip people to share the good news of Jesus, the church he established and to appreciate the beautiful richness of the Catholic faith, organizers say.

The event is free, but reservations are encouraged by calling or texting (563) 570-2007 or sending an email to erin@symmetrymortgage.com by Oct. 20.