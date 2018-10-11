Pilgrimage Walk Nov. 12

Pope Francis, in launching the two-year migration campaign, Share the Journey, asks the faithful to stand with migrants through a spiritual pilgrimage. The Diocese of Davenport Social Action Office in conjunction with Catholic Relief Services (CRS) invites churches, schools and parish organizations to participate in a universal Pilgrimage Walk to highlight the plight of persons fleeing violence and injustice worldwide.

CRS aims for U.S. Catholics to walk a total distance of 124,500 miles, or five laps around the Earth, by Nov. 12. The Social Action Office has registered a diocesan walk and is asking schools, parishes and parish organizations to host local walks and contribute to the diocesan goal of 1,000 miles.

Your walk should take place somewhere safe for pedestrians — the playground or sidewalk around your school or church, a track, multi-use path or school gym. Measure the distance around that area and ask people to keep track of the number of laps they complete during the event. The diocese will send the total amount walked to CRS to add to the national walk distance. Walks can be hosted at your convenience: after a weekday or weekend Mass, during recess or gym class or before a parish organization meeting.

Contact Amy Kersten at kerstena@diodav.org to register your event.