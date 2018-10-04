Respect Life month series

Solon — St. Mary Parish is hosting a series of talks for Respect Life month. Terry Beatley, author and president of Hosea Initiative, will offer a presentation, “America’s Deadliest Hoax,” Oct. 10 from 6:30 -8 p.m. (she will also be at St. Wenceslaus Parish in Iowa City Oct. 11 from 7:30-9 p.m.) The presentation will focus on the propaganda and deceit tactics used in the abortion industry to convince the public that abortion is “women’s healthcare.” A presentation on human trafficking will be held Oct. 16 from 7-8:30 p.m. A presentation on immigration, with Father Rudy Juarez and refugee Rosalinda, will take place Oct. 23 from 7-8:30 p.m. Father Chris Podhajsky will talk about human love and God’s design for marriage Oct. 30 from 7-8:30 p.m.