Supporting missionary efforts

Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,

On World Mission Sunday, which we will celebrate this year on the weekend of Oct. 20-21, we are called to participate in the church’s missionary efforts by supporting mission priests, religious sisters and brothers, and lay catechists who share the joy of the Gospel with others around the world. At Mass that weekend, we will recommit ourselves to our common vocation, through baptism, to be missionaries. We will do this by means of prayer, participation in the Eucharist, and giving generously to the collection for the Society for the Propagation of the Faith.

This year’s theme is “Through Youth To The World: Voices for Mission.” Pope Francis addresses his message this year to young people, saying, “In speaking to you, I also address all Christians who live out in the church the adventure of their life as children of God.” What a wonderful way to imagine the mission we have received from the Lord! When all the children of God, at every stage of life, are open to the mission that Christ entrusts to us, our Christian faith remains ever young.

At a time when so much divides us, World Mission Sunday rejoices in our unity as children of God. In our catholicity and universal solidarity, Christians around the world recognize their common responsibility with regard to the evangelization of the world. World Mission Sunday provides an opportunity to support the life-giving presence of the church among the poor and marginalized in more than 1,111 mission dioceses.

Grateful for your generosity, I ask you to support the missionary activity of the church on World Mission Sunday and throughout the year, as you are able.

Apoyando los esfuerzos misioneros

Queridos hermanos y hermanas en Cristo:

El Domingo Mundial de las Misiones, que celebraremos este año el fin de semana del 20 al 21 de octubre, estamos llamados a participar en los esfuerzos misioneros de la Iglesia apoyando a los sacerdotes misioneros, a las hermanas y hermanos religiosos y a los catequistas laicos que comparten la alegría del Evangelio con otros alrededor del mundo. En la misa de ese fin de semana, volveremos a comprometernos con nuestra vocación común, a través del bautismo, a ser misioneros. Lo haremos por medio de la oración, la participación en la Eucaristía y dando generosamente a la colecta para la Sociedad para la Propagación de la Fe.

El tema de este año es “A través de Juventud hacia el Mundo: Voces para la Misión”. El Papa Francisco dirige su mensaje este año a los jóvenes y dice: “Al hablar con ustedes, también me dirijo a todos los cristianos que viven en la Iglesia la aventura de su vida como hijos de Dios”. ¡Qué maravillosa manera de imaginar la misión que hemos recibido del Señor! Cuando todos los hijos de Dios, en cada etapa de la vida, están abiertos a la misión que Cristo nos confía, nuestra fe cristiana sigue siendo siempre joven.

En un momento en que tanto nos divide, el Domingo Mundial de las Misiones se regocija en nuestra unidad como hijos de Dios. En nuestra catolicidad y solidaridad universal, los cristianos de todo el mundo reconocen su responsabilidad común con respecto a la evangelización del mundo. El Domingo Mundial de las Misiones brinda la oportunidad de apoyar la presencia vivificante de la Iglesia entre los pobres y marginados en más de 1,111 diócesis misioneras.

Agradecido por su generosidad, le pido que apoye la actividad misionera de la Iglesia en el Domingo Mundial de las Misiones y durante todo el año, en la medida de lo posible.

Sincerely in Christ/Sinceramente en Cristo,

Most Rev. Thomas R. Zinkula/Rev. Mons. Thomas Zinkula

Bishop of Davenport/Obispo de Davenport