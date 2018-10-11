To the Editor:

Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs), such as divorce and neglect, have a tremendous impact on a person’s future. As such, early experiences are an important public health issue. ACES have been linked to risky health behaviors, chronic health conditions, low life potential and early death. As the number of ACEs increases, so does the risk for these adverse health outcomes.

Recently, the Clinton County Trauma Informed Alliance was created by a diverse group of community partners with a shared vision: to create a resilient and nurturing community. The mission is to align, engage and mobilize the community to identify and prevent the causes and impacts of trauma.

Learn more about ACES and what you can do. Attend the movie: “Resilience, the biology of stress and the science of hope” on Oct. 18 at 6:30 p.m. at Clinton Community College, 1000 Lincoln Blvd., Clinton.

This one-hour documentary delves into the science of ACES and the birth of a new movement to treat and prevent Toxic Stress. Now understood to be one of the leading causes of everything from heart disease and cancer to substance abuse and depression, extremely stressful experiences in childhood can alter brain development and have lifelong effects on health and behavior.

However, as experts and practitioners profiled in Resilience are proving, what’s predictable is preventable. Experts talk about cutting-edge science being used to help the next generation break the cycles of adversity and disease. Discussion after the movie will be led by Leslie LaShelle-Mussman, CPS, Clinton and Jackson County Prevention Director, ASAC.

The event is sponsored by the Franciscan Peace Center in partnership with the YWCA Week Without Violence. Admission is free and open to the public. To learn more, visit www.ClintonFranciscans.com.

Lori Freudenberg

Franciscan Peace Center