Vision 20/20 listening sessions schedule

Parish/Clusters City Listening Session
St. Mary Albia Nov. 13, 6:30 p.m., Parish Hall
Our Lady of Lourdes Bettendorf Nov. 17, 10 a.m., church
St. John Vianney Bettendorf Nov. 11, 12:15 p.m., Parish Activity Center
St. Mary Magdalen Bloomfield same as Ottumwa
St. Andrew Blue Grass Nov. 18, 3 p.m.
St. Patrick Brooklyn Nov. 14, 6:30 p.m., St. Bridget Church basement
St. Peter Buffalo Oct. 3, 6 p.m., St. Alphonsus Church
Divine Mercy Burlington Oct. 3, 6:30 p.m., Notre Dame Cafeteria
Church of the Visitation Camanche Nov. 13, 6:30 p.m., at Our Lady of the River
St. Mary Centerville TBA
Assumption & St. Patrick Charlotte Oct. 27, 12:30 p.m., Church at Charlotte
Clinton Franciscans Clinton Oct. 1, 9:30 a.m., Chapel at the Canticle
Jesus Christ, Prince of Peace Clinton Oct. 23, 6:30 p.m., Parish Hall
Immaculate Conception Colfax Oct. 25, 6:30 p.m., Church Hall (lower level of Church)
St. Joseph Columbus Junction Nov. 6, 6 p.m., Parish Hall (Church basement) in Spanish
St. Thomas More Coralville Nov. 13, 7 p.m., parish hall
St. Peter Cosgrove Oct. 21, 2 p.m., Oxford Hall on Main Street
Holy Family Davenport Nov. 5, 6:30 p.m., Church Office Conference Room
Our Lady of Victory Davenport Oct. 28, 1:30 p.m., Gathering Space Meeting Room
St. Paul the Apostle Davenport Oct. 25, 6:30 p.m., Denning Hall
St. Mary Davenport Oct. 3, 6 p.m., St. Alphonsus Church
St. Mary Davenport TBA in Spanish
St. Anthony Davenport Oct. 25, 6 p.m., Parish Center
St. Alphonsus Davenport Oct. 3, 6:30 p.m., St. Alphonsus Church
Congregation of Humility of Mary Davenport Nov. 9, 10:30 a.m., CHM Center
St. Ambrose University Davenport Nov. 5, 7 p.m., Gathering Space at Chapel
Sacred Heart Davenport Oct. 25, 6:30 p.m., Diocesan Hall
St. Patrick Delmar Oct. 27, 12:30 p.m., Church at Charlotte
St. Joseph DeWitt Oct. 28, 4-5:30 p.m., Parish Hall
St. Mary Dodgeville Oct. 3, 6:30 p.m., Notre Dame Cafeteria
St. Mary Fairfield Nov. 1, 7 p.m., Social Hall, Mass @ 5:30, light meal
St. Boniface Farmington Nov. 13, 6:30 p.m., O-Center in West Point
Holy Family Fort Madison Oct. 29, 6:30 p.m., McAleer Hall
St. Patrick Georgetown Nov. 12, 6:30 p.m., Georgetown Parish Hall
Ss. Philip & James Grand Mound Nov. 18, 8 a.m., Ss. Philip & James
St. Mary Grinnell Oct. 28, 1 p.m.
St. Joseph Hills Oct. 25, 6:30 p.m.
St. John Houghton Nov. 13, 6:30 p.m., O-Center in West Point
St. Wenceslaus Iowa City Nov. 5, 7 p.m., Church Hall
Newman Center Iowa City Nov. 4, 7 p.m., St. Mary Hall
St. Mary Iowa City Nov. 4, 7 p.m., St. Mary Hall
St. Patrick Iowa City Dec. 2, 1:15 p.m., in Spanish
Church of All Saints Keokuk Nov. 15, 6:30 p.m., K of C Hall (6th and Main)
Holy Trinity Keota TBA
St. Anthony Knoxville Nov. 11, 11:30 a.m., St. Anthony Parish Hall
Our Lady of the River LeClaire Nov. 13, 6:30 p.m., at Our Lady of the River
St. Mary Lone Tree Oct. 25, 6:30 p.m.
St. Ann Long Grove Nov. 11, 9 a.m., main church
Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Lost Nation Nov. 18, 8 a.m., Ss. Philip & James
St. Peter Lovilia Oct. 29, 7 p.m., Rectory Basement
St. Patrick Marengo Nov. 12 at 7 p.m., St. Mary Williamsburg
St. Mary Mechanicsville Nov. 8, 6:30 p.m, St. Mary Tipton
Sacred Heart Melcher Nov. 11, 2 p.m., Sacred Heart Parish Hall
St. Patrick Melrose Nov. 19, 7 p.m., Melrose Parish Hall
St. Joseph Montrose Oct. 29, 6:30 p.m., McAleer Hall (w/ Fort Madison)
St. Alphonsus Mount Pleasant Nov. 11, 4 p.m., Manning Hall
Ss. Mary & Mathias Muscatine Nov. 15, 6:30 p.m., Gannon Hall in Spanish
Sacred Heart Newton Oct. 29, 6:30 p.m., Church
St. Mary Nichols Oct. 25, 6:30 p.m.
St. Joseph North English Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. St. Mary Williamsburg
St. Mary Oskaloosa Oct. 7, 6:30 p.m., St. Mary Parish Center
St. Mary of the Visitation Ottumwa Oct. 4, 7 p.m., English, St. Mary of the Visitation
St. Patrick Ottumwa Oct. 4, noon, English, St. Patrick
St. Mary of the Visitation Ottumwa Oct. 7, 12:15 p.m., in Spanish
St. Mary Oxford Oct. 21, 2 p.m., Oxford Hall on Main Street
Sacred Heart Oxford Junction Nov. 18, 8 a.m., Ss. Philip & James
St. Mary Pella Oct. 7, 2 p.m., Parish Hall
Immaculate Conception Petersville Oct. 27, 12:30 p.m., Church at Charlotte
Ss. Joseph & Cabrini Richland TBA
Holy Trinity Richmond Oct. 9, 6:30 p.m., Riverside
St. Mary Riverside Oct. 9, 6:30 p.m., Riverside
St. Mary Sigourney TBA
St. Mary Solon Oct. 28, 6 p.m., Parish Hall
St. James St. Paul Nov. 13, 6:30 p.m., O-Center in West Point
SS. Mary & Joseph Sugar Creek Oct. 27, 12:30 p.m., Church at Charlotte
St. Mary Tipton Nov. 8, 6:30 p.m., St. Mary Tipton
St. Bridget Victor Nov. 14, 6:30 p.m., St. Bridget Church basement
St. James Washington TBA in Spanish
St. Joseph Wellman Oct. 9, 6:30 p.m., Riverside
St. Bernadette West Branch Oct. 24, 6:30 p.m., St. Bernadette Church
St. Joseph West Liberty TBA in Spanish
St. Mary West Point Nov. 13, 6:30 p.m., O-Center in West Point
St. Mary Williamsburg Nov. 12 at 7 p.m., St. Mary Williamsburg
St. Mary Wilton Nov. 4, 9:30 a.m., St. Mary Wilton
Vision 20/20 listening sessions schedule
Parish/Clusters City Listening Session