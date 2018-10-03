Vision 20/20 listening sessions schedule

Parish/Clusters City Listening Session

St. Mary Albia Nov. 13, 6:30 p.m., Parish Hall

Our Lady of Lourdes Bettendorf Nov. 17, 10 a.m., church

St. John Vianney Bettendorf Nov. 11, 12:15 p.m., Parish Activity Center

St. Mary Magdalen Bloomfield same as Ottumwa

St. Andrew Blue Grass Nov. 18, 3 p.m.

St. Patrick Brooklyn Nov. 14, 6:30 p.m., St. Bridget Church basement

St. Peter Buffalo Oct. 3, 6 p.m., St. Alphonsus Church

Divine Mercy Burlington Oct. 3, 6:30 p.m., Notre Dame Cafeteria

Church of the Visitation Camanche Nov. 13, 6:30 p.m., at Our Lady of the River

St. Mary Centerville TBA

Assumption & St. Patrick Charlotte Oct. 27, 12:30 p.m., Church at Charlotte

Clinton Franciscans Clinton Oct. 1, 9:30 a.m., Chapel at the Canticle

Jesus Christ, Prince of Peace Clinton Oct. 23, 6:30 p.m., Parish Hall

Immaculate Conception Colfax Oct. 25, 6:30 p.m., Church Hall (lower level of Church)

St. Joseph Columbus Junction Nov. 6, 6 p.m., Parish Hall (Church basement) in Spanish

St. Thomas More Coralville Nov. 13, 7 p.m., parish hall

St. Peter Cosgrove Oct. 21, 2 p.m., Oxford Hall on Main Street

Holy Family Davenport Nov. 5, 6:30 p.m., Church Office Conference Room

Our Lady of Victory Davenport Oct. 28, 1:30 p.m., Gathering Space Meeting Room

St. Paul the Apostle Davenport Oct. 25, 6:30 p.m., Denning Hall

St. Mary Davenport Oct. 3, 6 p.m., St. Alphonsus Church

St. Mary Davenport TBA in Spanish

St. Anthony Davenport Oct. 25, 6 p.m., Parish Center

St. Alphonsus Davenport Oct. 3, 6:30 p.m., St. Alphonsus Church

Congregation of Humility of Mary Davenport Nov. 9, 10:30 a.m., CHM Center

St. Ambrose University Davenport Nov. 5, 7 p.m., Gathering Space at Chapel

Sacred Heart Davenport Oct. 25, 6:30 p.m., Diocesan Hall

St. Patrick Delmar Oct. 27, 12:30 p.m., Church at Charlotte

St. Joseph DeWitt Oct. 28, 4-5:30 p.m., Parish Hall

St. Mary Dodgeville Oct. 3, 6:30 p.m., Notre Dame Cafeteria

St. Mary Fairfield Nov. 1, 7 p.m., Social Hall, Mass @ 5:30, light meal

St. Boniface Farmington Nov. 13, 6:30 p.m., O-Center in West Point

Holy Family Fort Madison Oct. 29, 6:30 p.m., McAleer Hall

St. Patrick Georgetown Nov. 12, 6:30 p.m., Georgetown Parish Hall

Ss. Philip & James Grand Mound Nov. 18, 8 a.m., Ss. Philip & James

St. Mary Grinnell Oct. 28, 1 p.m.

St. Joseph Hills Oct. 25, 6:30 p.m.

St. John Houghton Nov. 13, 6:30 p.m., O-Center in West Point

St. Wenceslaus Iowa City Nov. 5, 7 p.m., Church Hall

Newman Center Iowa City Nov. 4, 7 p.m., St. Mary Hall

St. Mary Iowa City Nov. 4, 7 p.m., St. Mary Hall

St. Patrick Iowa City Dec. 2, 1:15 p.m., in Spanish

Church of All Saints Keokuk Nov. 15, 6:30 p.m., K of C Hall (6th and Main)

Holy Trinity Keota TBA

St. Anthony Knoxville Nov. 11, 11:30 a.m., St. Anthony Parish Hall

Our Lady of the River LeClaire Nov. 13, 6:30 p.m., at Our Lady of the River

St. Mary Lone Tree Oct. 25, 6:30 p.m.

St. Ann Long Grove Nov. 11, 9 a.m., main church

Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Lost Nation Nov. 18, 8 a.m., Ss. Philip & James

St. Peter Lovilia Oct. 29, 7 p.m., Rectory Basement

St. Patrick Marengo Nov. 12 at 7 p.m., St. Mary Williamsburg

St. Mary Mechanicsville Nov. 8, 6:30 p.m, St. Mary Tipton

Sacred Heart Melcher Nov. 11, 2 p.m., Sacred Heart Parish Hall

St. Patrick Melrose Nov. 19, 7 p.m., Melrose Parish Hall

St. Joseph Montrose Oct. 29, 6:30 p.m., McAleer Hall (w/ Fort Madison)

St. Alphonsus Mount Pleasant Nov. 11, 4 p.m., Manning Hall

Ss. Mary & Mathias Muscatine Nov. 15, 6:30 p.m., Gannon Hall in Spanish

Sacred Heart Newton Oct. 29, 6:30 p.m., Church

St. Mary Nichols Oct. 25, 6:30 p.m.

St. Joseph North English Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. St. Mary Williamsburg

St. Mary Oskaloosa Oct. 7, 6:30 p.m., St. Mary Parish Center

St. Mary of the Visitation Ottumwa Oct. 4, 7 p.m., English, St. Mary of the Visitation

St. Patrick Ottumwa Oct. 4, noon, English, St. Patrick

St. Mary of the Visitation Ottumwa Oct. 7, 12:15 p.m., in Spanish

St. Mary Oxford Oct. 21, 2 p.m., Oxford Hall on Main Street

Sacred Heart Oxford Junction Nov. 18, 8 a.m., Ss. Philip & James

St. Mary Pella Oct. 7, 2 p.m., Parish Hall

Immaculate Conception Petersville Oct. 27, 12:30 p.m., Church at Charlotte

Ss. Joseph & Cabrini Richland TBA

Holy Trinity Richmond Oct. 9, 6:30 p.m., Riverside

St. Mary Riverside Oct. 9, 6:30 p.m., Riverside

St. Mary Sigourney TBA

St. Mary Solon Oct. 28, 6 p.m., Parish Hall

St. James St. Paul Nov. 13, 6:30 p.m., O-Center in West Point

SS. Mary & Joseph Sugar Creek Oct. 27, 12:30 p.m., Church at Charlotte

St. Mary Tipton Nov. 8, 6:30 p.m., St. Mary Tipton

St. Bridget Victor Nov. 14, 6:30 p.m., St. Bridget Church basement

St. James Washington TBA in Spanish

St. Joseph Wellman Oct. 9, 6:30 p.m., Riverside

St. Bernadette West Branch Oct. 24, 6:30 p.m., St. Bernadette Church

St. Joseph West Liberty TBA in Spanish

St. Mary West Point Nov. 13, 6:30 p.m., O-Center in West Point

St. Mary Williamsburg Nov. 12 at 7 p.m., St. Mary Williamsburg

St. Mary Wilton Nov. 4, 9:30 a.m., St. Mary Wilton