To the Editor:

Nov. 6, Election Day, vote for life. Abortion is the downfall of our country. Vote to protect life and family. Abortion is not women’s health care. Abortion is women’s reproductive right? What are the innocent babies’ rights?

Abortion is murder. How can the killing of babies be considered women’s health? The baby must not be aborted. Adoption is the best choice.

Do not be silent. Think about it. Vote about it.

Marjorie Hora

Riverside