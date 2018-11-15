Celebrating stewardship as diocesan appeal rolls on

By Lindsay Steele

The Catholic Messenger

The 2018-19 Annual Diocesan Appeal (ADA) is off to a great start. “We’re ahead of last year both in money pledged and money received,” said Michael Hoffman, diocesan director of Development and Stewardship.

The annual appeal kicked off at the end of September and continues for 12 months. Hoffman said it is important for people to be aware of where their money is going. Each dollar given to the ADA is used to support the ministries and programs of the Davenport Diocese. Diocesan programs supported by the ADA include chancery operations and parish services, such as technology trouble-shooting and accounting expertise, charity and service, evangelization and faith formation, and ministry preparation and clergy support.

This year’s ADA goal is $3,194,852. The ADA supports 73 percent of the diocesan budget, with the remaining 27 percent coming from workshop fees and other income and the Catholic Foundation for the Diocese of Davenport.

As the Thanksgiving and Christmas seasons approach, Hoffman encourages Catholics in the diocese to discern the annual appeal and consider what stewardship means to them. “Everyone can look at stewardship in many different forms and contexts, but to be a good steward means that individuals give in good times and in difficult times. Not fair-weather givers but givers of their time, talent and treasure in all times and seasons, because they are grateful. It becomes a way of life. It involves giving in response to God’s abundant generosity to them.”

Hoffman encourages Catholics to contemplate the generosity of past generations and the fruits of their stewardship. “Take a careful look at how our church hands on the faith to future generations through our Catholic schools and parish religious education programs. We are lucky and blessed in the Diocese of Davenport to have these programs as not all dioceses are able to offer these programs. It all comes from the generosity of parishioners, parents and friends. Here in the diocese we serve the poor and needy, we help individuals and families who are in financial trouble. We also reach out to the poor and marginalized and those on the fringes in Iowa and in other parts of the world. This is exactly what Jesus asks us to do as his disciples. We can only do this by the good stewardship of many people. Since God never stops giving, our opportunities to respond from our hearts are truly endless.”

Gifts can be made online at https://www.davenportdiocese.org/annual-diocesan-appeal or by mail to the diocesan Development Office, 780 West Central Park Ave., Davenport IA, 52804-1901. Please include the name of the parish you would like to receive credit for your gift. For stock transfers, call Hoffman at (563) 888-4252.

“We are appreciative of every dollar that comes in because it all goes to a bigger cause,” Hoffman said. “We can never say thank you enough.”