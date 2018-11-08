Christians are not hopeless

To the Editor:

At the end of time we shall all become one. We will have unity in Christ. The end of time may be thousands of years from now. Most likely it will not be in the next few years or even the next 100 years. Each one of us has a say in how long it will take for us to become one in Christ. We do this by our actions. We are to imitate Christ. As Father Ronald Rohlheiser says in his book, “The Passion and the Cross,” “Jesus took away the sin of the world by taking in hatred and giving back love; by taking in anger and giving out graciousness; by taking in envy and giving back blessing; by taking in bitterness and giving out warmth; by taking in pettiness and giving back compassion; by taking in chaos and giving back peace; by taking in sin and giving back forgiveness.” We are living in 2018. We create daily the future that is to come. Our hope is in the resurrection. The outcome of an election will not render Christians hopeless. It helps to remember what Mohandas Gandhi once wrote: “When I despair, I remember that all through history, the way of truth and love has always won. There have been tyrants and murderers, and for a time they can seem invincible, but in the end they always fall.” Christians know that love bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things. Love never fails.

Carrie Delcourt

Milan, Ill.