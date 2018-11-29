Compassion for earth and its people

To the Editor:

I am responding to Mike McGuire’s comments on climate change (Nov. 15, The Catholic Messenger). I find it difficult to understand why we continue to argue about the science of this issue and fail to address what are deemed causes of climate change.

If we look at the solutions to climate change but change the focus to social responsibility or care for God’s creation, we should be called to action to do something about: the degradation of the land due to deforestation and pollution; pollution of air and water; scarcity of water due to privatization of water and wasteful practices (e.g., bottled water); depletion of fossil fuel. We live in a society of mass consumption (I write this letter two days before Black Friday).

We should be called to have compassion for the earth, for those who inhabit it now and will in the future. If that has a positive effect on the climate, so be it. Live simply, so that others may simply live.

Mary Meyers

Mokena, Ill.