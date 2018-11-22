Holocaust essay and visual art contests

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The Quad Cities Yom Hashoah (Holocaust Remembrance) Committee is accepting entries for the “Ida Kramer Children and the Holocaust Essay Contest” and the “Meyer and Frances Shnurman Holocaust Visual Arts Contest.” The contests are open to Quad City-area students in grades 7-12. The deadline for entries is Feb. 1.

Both contests offer $500 for first prize with a $100 gift card to the teacher who provided guidance, $200 for second prize with a $50 gift card to the teacher who provided guidance and a $100 third prize, with a $50 gift card to the teacher who provided guidance. The first, second and third prize visual arts winners will be displayed at the Annual Yom Hashoah Remembrance program on May 5, 2019 at Temple Emanuel in Davenport. The first-place essay will be read during the program. Quad Cites Yom Hashoah Committee sponsors both contests, with Quad City Arts co-sponsoring the Visual Arts Contest.

Details and applications for both contests are available online at www.jfqc.org or www.hecqc.org. For more information, contact the office of the Jewish Federation of the Quad Cites at (309) 793-1300 or aross@jfqc.org.

Yom Hashoah, or Days of Remembrance, is observed each year for the 6 million Jews who perished during the Holocaust. While it is primarily observed by Jews, it is not an exclusive commemoration. Several Quad Cities organizations sponsor the committee, including St. Ambrose University in Davenport. The committee promotes Holocaust awareness not simply because it is a Jewish tragedy, but because they believe the world must not be allowed to forget that 12 million innocent human beings, 6 million of them Jews, were murdered by the Nazis. They keep the memory of the Holocaust alive to guard against the wanton destruction of any people.