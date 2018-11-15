Hundreds have disputed findings

To the Editor:

Regarding Father Bud Grant’s column (Nov. 1, 2018), to say “there is no reasonable alternative interpretation of the facts on Climate Change than the IPCC (International Panel on Climate Change)” is a rejection of the scientific method. There are hundreds of peer-reviewed papers that disagree with varying aspects of the UN report. Fr. Grant’s statement that “Ninety-seven percent of climate scientists agree with the results” is meaningless. Science is not done by voting. In my opinion, the UN, which established the IPCC, is not a credible organization.

Hundreds of other scientists have disputed IPCC findings on human causation in peer-reviewed papers, books, blogs and videos. The IPCC’s own models vastly overstate the warming that has occurred so far, so projections based on them are suspect. (https://wattsupwiththat.com/2017/09/27/are-climate-models-overstating-warming/)

What would be scientific evidence that human-caused Climate Change is not happening? If you can’t answer that question, you are not talking about science. The earth’s climate has always been changing. We should be building stronger economies that can adapt to changes in climate that do occur. In the meantime, argue the science instead of trying to silence the critics.

Mike McGuire

Davenport