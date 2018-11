To the Editor:

Please pressure the U.S. Congress to again make Election Day a national holiday so that more people will be free to vote. This holiday would free more people to volunteer at polling places and increase the number of people who are more tech savvy than those who are not so tech savvy to be available to work at the polling places.

Establish a national holiday for voting days, now. It will en­hance accountability, accuracy and safe flow of Democracy again.

Annamarie Marcalus

Iowa City