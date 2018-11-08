Prolife conference is Nov. 10

By Anne Marie Amacher

The Catholic Messenger

DAVENPORT — Learn practical tips to more effectively empower women and build connections with others who believe women deserve better than abortion. A prolife conference for women, by women, will be held Nov. 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Davenport Public Library, 321 Main St.

Mini conferences are being held across the U.S. that day, noted Katherine Sabin, the Davenport event’s organizer. Conference speakers in Davenport include:

• Amy Jennings, expectant parent advocate with Bethany Christian Services.

• Jenifer Bowen, president of Life Right Action.

• Luana Stoltenberg, international pro-life advocate and speaker.

• Kathy Nagle, volunteer post-abortion recovery group leader with Pregnancy Resources.

• Jeni Schafrath, director of Harvest Women at Harvest Bible Chapel.

• Pam Galanius, clinical director and nurse manager with the Women’s Choice Center.

• Joanna Johnson, math teacher and mom to three babies in heaven and two on earth.

• Dr. Angelika Peiffer, psychiatrist and volunteer at the Women’s Choice Center.

Event partners are Pregnancy Resources, Women’s Choice Center and QC Right to Life. The national conference partner is And Then There Were None.

Lunch details are being finalized. Bring a sack lunch or place an order and pay for lunch from a local restaurant that morning. To sign up for the free event, visit https://tinyurl.com/

ycwt8npq

To find a location outside the Quad-City area, visit http://www.prolifewomen.com/meet-ups/

For more info, contact Sabin at (563) 370-3808 or ksabingirl@gmail.com.