Accelerated BSN degree now offered

DAVENPORT — For professionals seeking a second career in nursing or a faster pathway to a BSN degree, St. Ambrose University now offers an accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) degree.

Registration is open for fall 2019 courses in the BSN accelerated degree program. This pathway allows professionals who already have earned a bachelor’s degree in another field to earn their nursing degree in as few as 16 months.

This program works well for professionals who have other obligations while earning a degree because the courses are held after 3 p.m., including the required clinicals.

Courses are offered “in the evening hours and tailored for students with demonstrated academic success,” said department of nursing chair Kathy Andresen, DNP. “This shortened time to complete also allows students to sit for national boards and launch their nursing career in an abbreviated time frame.”

Nursing students will take classes in SAU’s state-of-the-art Center for Health Sciences Education at Genesis with simulation labs for hands-on learning.

Admission requirements for this program are the same as the traditional BSN degree, including prerequisites. To learn more visit www.sau.edu/nursing.