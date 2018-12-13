Blessing ground for rehab hospital

By Anne Marie Amacher

The Catholic Messenger

CORALVILLE — Bishop Thomas Zinkula blessed the ground for a new 52,000-square-foot inpatient rehabilitation hospital on Dec. 4. The new hospital, with an estimated construction cost of $7.5 million, is a collaborative effort between Mercy Iowa City and Kindred Healthcare. Mercy Iowa City hospital will remain open.

Margaret Reese, president of Mercy Hospital Foundation and director of communications for Mercy Iowa City, said contractors hope to break ground next spring and for the facility to open in the spring of 2020.

“This will be a 40-bed, freestanding inpatient rehabilitation hospital providing at minimum three hours of rehab a day whether physical, occupational, speech or any combination of those. Stays are limited to a maximum of 28 days,” she said.

The facility will be built on seven acres of land owned by Mercy Iowa City just west of the Mercy Coral West building in Coralville. A variety of offices are located at that location, including OB/GYN Associates, Mercy Pediatrics, Mercy Internal Medicine, Mercy Urgent Care, Corridor Radiology and Progressive Rehabilitation Associates.

Around 40 people attended the blessing ceremony. Speakers included Sean Williams, Mercy president and CEO; Tim Krumm, chair of the Mercy Hospital Board of Directors; Kim Casko, executive director of the Iowa City Area Chamber of Commerce; Cleve Haralson, vice president capital development, Kindred Healthcare; and Colleen Walters, chief mission integration officer, Mercy Health Network.