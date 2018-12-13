New development director for Holy Trinity

For The Catholic Messenger

The Holy Trinity Educational Foundation Board has chosen Josh Ragar to serve as its director of development. Ragar previously was employed at Pilot Grove Savings Bank where he served as assistant vice president/ lender and security officer for nearly 10 years. He looks forward to working with Holy Trinity Catholic (HTC) supporters and prospective donors and contributors to continue to grow the foundation to help ensure the success of Holy Trinity Catholic Schools for generations to come.

Ragar, a lifelong Catholic from the Burlington area, and his wife, Sara, live in West Point with their two children. Jack is a second-grader at HTC Elementary and Catelyn attends preschool at Little Scholars in West Point.

Ragar graduated from Monmouth College in Illinois in 2006. After college, he played two years of professional baseball in Pensacola, Fla., and Joliet, Ill. prior to beginning his career and starting his family.

A quote by Maggie Schoonmaker in a recent Catholic Messenger article hit home for Ragar. She spoke of the value and importance of a strong Catholic education. “The hardest part of forming young people in today’s world is that what we put in their brains needs to go into their hearts, so that their faith can remain steadfast in a world that is trying to take that away from them,” she said.

Ragar said, “Sara and I have been passionate about Catholic education from the moment we were married and started thinking about our future together. When it came time for our son, Jack, to start school in 2016, there was no question about where he’d be going to kindergarten. Our daughter, Catelyn, will start kindergarten at HTC in the fall of 2019. There is no substitute for a strong, faith-based education.”

The foundation board is excited to have Ragar serve as the new director of development, said President Brian Foecke. “… We’ve had many discussions along the way about both the importance of this role in our school’s future as well as the best way to bring it all together. I don’t think we could have asked for a better person to help us achieve all of that than Josh Ragar.”

An open house to welcome Ragar was held Nov. 28 in West Point at Sonny’s Other Side. Attendees also received an update on the construction of the new elementary school.

Ragar can be reached at (319) 837-8006 or htcdod@gmail.com.