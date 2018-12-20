Retired Priests

The Catholic Messenger lists the retired priests of
the diocese so that friends may remember them
with greetings for Christmas. All retired priests
were invited to be included in this list. Several live
at St. Vincent Center, which has the address at the
end of the list.

Father Thomas Doyle
St. Vincent Center

Father Stephen Ebel
1522 W. Garfield St.
Davenport, IA 52804‐1745

Father Ed Fitzpatrick
15 Montgomery Pl.
Iowa City, IA 52240‐3092

Bishop William Franklin
St. Vincent Center

Father John Gallagher
104 E. Gleneagles Rd., Apt. B
Ocala, FL 34472‐8476

Father Walter Helms
202 Village Dr., Apt. 4
Tiffin, IA 52340‐9301

Msgr. Francis Henricksen
1113 First – Cedar Bluff St.
Tipton, IA 52772‐9289

Father David Hitch
Prairie Hills Senior Living
219 S. Cedar St.
Tipton, IA 52772‐1764

Msgr. John Hyland
St. Vincent Center

Father William Kaska
Newman Catholic Student Center
104 E Jefferson St.
Iowa City, IA 52245‐1717

Father Patrick Lumsden
480 Madison Ave. N, Unit 2
North Liberty, IA 52317

Father Dennis Martin
114 E. Maxson Ave.
West Liberty, IA 52776‐1053

Father Robert McAleer
5370 Kilt Ct.
Bettendorf, IA 52722‐1161

Father Tom Spiegel
2021 Edumundson Dr.
Oskaloosa, IA 52577‐4311

St. Vincent Center
780 W. Central Park Ave.
Davenport, IA 52804‐1901

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

More from the Catholic Messenger

Facebooktwittermail
Posted on

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

x
The Catholic Messenger will not be publishing issues on December 27, 2018 and January 3, 2019. Merry Christmas and have a blessed New Year!