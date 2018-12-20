The Catholic Messenger lists the retired priests of

the diocese so that friends may remember them

with greetings for Christmas. All retired priests

were invited to be included in this list. Several live

at St. Vincent Center, which has the address at the

end of the list.

Father Thomas Doyle

St. Vincent Center

Father Stephen Ebel

1522 W. Garfield St.

Davenport, IA 52804‐1745

Father Ed Fitzpatrick

15 Montgomery Pl.

Iowa City, IA 52240‐3092

Bishop William Franklin

St. Vincent Center

Father John Gallagher

104 E. Gleneagles Rd., Apt. B

Ocala, FL 34472‐8476

Father Walter Helms

202 Village Dr., Apt. 4

Tiffin, IA 52340‐9301

Msgr. Francis Henricksen

1113 First – Cedar Bluff St.

Tipton, IA 52772‐9289

Father David Hitch

Prairie Hills Senior Living

219 S. Cedar St.

Tipton, IA 52772‐1764

Msgr. John Hyland

St. Vincent Center

Father William Kaska

Newman Catholic Student Center

104 E Jefferson St.

Iowa City, IA 52245‐1717

Father Patrick Lumsden

480 Madison Ave. N, Unit 2

North Liberty, IA 52317

Father Dennis Martin

114 E. Maxson Ave.

West Liberty, IA 52776‐1053

Father Robert McAleer

5370 Kilt Ct.

Bettendorf, IA 52722‐1161

Father Tom Spiegel

2021 Edumundson Dr.

Oskaloosa, IA 52577‐4311