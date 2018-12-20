The Catholic Messenger lists the retired priests of
the diocese so that friends may remember them
with greetings for Christmas. All retired priests
were invited to be included in this list. Several live
at St. Vincent Center, which has the address at the
end of the list.
Father Thomas Doyle
St. Vincent Center
Father Stephen Ebel
1522 W. Garfield St.
Davenport, IA 52804‐1745
Father Ed Fitzpatrick
15 Montgomery Pl.
Iowa City, IA 52240‐3092
Bishop William Franklin
St. Vincent Center
Father John Gallagher
104 E. Gleneagles Rd., Apt. B
Ocala, FL 34472‐8476
Father Walter Helms
202 Village Dr., Apt. 4
Tiffin, IA 52340‐9301
Msgr. Francis Henricksen
1113 First – Cedar Bluff St.
Tipton, IA 52772‐9289
Father David Hitch
Prairie Hills Senior Living
219 S. Cedar St.
Tipton, IA 52772‐1764
Msgr. John Hyland
St. Vincent Center
Father William Kaska
Newman Catholic Student Center
104 E Jefferson St.
Iowa City, IA 52245‐1717
Father Patrick Lumsden
480 Madison Ave. N, Unit 2
North Liberty, IA 52317
Father Dennis Martin
114 E. Maxson Ave.
West Liberty, IA 52776‐1053
Father Robert McAleer
5370 Kilt Ct.
Bettendorf, IA 52722‐1161
Father Tom Spiegel
2021 Edumundson Dr.
Oskaloosa, IA 52577‐4311
|St. Vincent Center
780 W. Central Park Ave.
Davenport, IA 52804‐1901