Sr. Di Iulio taught Spanish

JOHNSTON, Iowa — Sister Joanne Di Iulio, CHM, 92, died Dec. 8 at Bishop Drumm Retirement Center in Johnston.

Joanne Angeline Di Iulio was born March 3, 1926, in Silvis, Ill., to Loreto Di Iulio and Maria Branchetti Di Iulio. She entered the Con­gregation of the Humility of Mary in 1949, professing vows in 1951.

Sr. Di Iulio received a BA from Marycrest College in Davenport, an MA in Spanish from St. Louis University and did post-graduate study at George Peabody College, Nashville.

For 45 years she taught in high schools in Illinois, Iowa and Montana, notably for almost 25 years at Alleman High School in Rock Island, Ill. She was a substitute Spanish teacher at Alleman for an additional six years and then a volunteer at Black Hawk Community College in East Moline, Ill., with the ESL-Life Program. She also taught at St. Joseph High School in Dunlap, Walsh High School in Ottumwa and Great Falls Central in Great Falls, Mont.

She accompanied students on class trips to Spain and Mexico. She also visited her ancestral home in Italy and toured Rome.

Sr. Di Iulio lived with her aging mother for several years in East Moline before retiring to the Humility of Mary Center in Davenport in 2005 and then to Bishop Drumm in 2011.

Services were held at Bishop Drumm Our Lady of Peace Chapel on Dec. 13 and at Humility of Mary Center in Davenport on Dec. 14. Her funeral was held Dec. 15. Interment was at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Davenport.

Memorials may be made to the Congregation of the Humility of Mary.