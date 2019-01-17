To the Editor:

An article published in the Quad-City Times newspaper on Jan. 6 needs to be addressed. It was titled “Planned Parenthood launches #SayAbortion.”

We are all God’s children but, being human, we disagree on many issues, one of which is abortion. Abortion is not a political issue. It is a morally sinful one!

It is beyond my comprehension how any human being can kill a tiny, defenseless baby in the womb of its mother. All babies are a gift from God! Furthermore, God’s fifth commandment says “Thou Shalt Not Kill.”

Those women who have aborted their child need to find peace and forgiveness from God, who is all forgiving to people who are repentant.

Abortion is not a “basic human right,” nor it is a “normal part of life” and never will be. Our basic human right is the “right to life.”

I, too, live in this community. For myself and the thousands of people who are pro-life who live in this area, we are thankful we no longer have an abortion clinic in Bettendorf and pray there will never be one again!

Ruth Weber

Davenport