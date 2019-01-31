1 — DAVENPORT – Diocesan Corporate Board and Finance Council meetings
1 — DAVENPORT – St. Serra Club Mass, St. Vincent Center Chapel, 11:30 am.
2 — GRINNELL – Mass, St. Mary, 5:30 p.m.
3 — GRINNELL – Mass, St. Mary, 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.
3 — CORALVILLE – Confirmation, St. Thomas More, 3 p.m.
5 — DAVENPORT – Mass, Humility of Mary Convent
6 — CLINTON – Blessing of MercyOne
7 — DAVENPORT – Red Dinner, Mass at Sacred Heart Cathedral, 4 p.m., Dinner at Rhythm City Convention Center, 6 p.m.
8 — MOLINE, Ill. – Night to Shine
9 — DAVENPORT – Cathedral Sunday Mass, Sacred Heart Cathedral, 4 p.m.
10 — DAVENPORT – Cathedral Sunday Mass, Sacred Heart Cathedral, 7:15 a.m. & 9 a.m.
12-14 — WASHINGTON, D.C. – USCCB new bishop’s orientation
19 — DES MOINES – Iowa Catholic Conference Legislative Day
20 — DAVENPORT – Priest luncheon
21 — IOWA CITY – Vision 20/20 Steering Committee meeting
22 — ST. PAUL – St. Paul Seminary Installation of Lectors
23 — BETTENDORF – Confirmation, St. John Vianney, 4:30 p.m.
Bishop Thomas Zinkula’s schedule for February
