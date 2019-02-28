Art Legacy League to offer classes

DAVENPORT — The Art Legacy League, a non-profit group dedicated to honoring the life’s work of the late Father Edward Catich, will offer spring classes. Fr. Catich was the founder of the St. Ambrose Art Department and his calligraphy and stone cutting work have garnered an international reputation.

Classes will be held at the Art Legacy League’s teaching gallery located in the JB Young Opportunity Center (formerly JB Young Jr. High) 1702 N. Main St. in Davenport, room 228.

Students may select either a calligraphy or watercolor class. The Art Legacy League welcomes students of all ages, from 9 to 90. There are beginners, intermediate and experienced level classes available. All classes are taught by Catich-trained artists.

Classes will be offered on Wednesdays on March 6, 13, 20 from 10-11:45 a.m.; Mondays on April 1, 8, 15 from 10-11:45 a.m.; or Mondays on May 6, 13, 20 from 6-7:45 p.m. Each three-session class is $45.

For more information about Art Legacy League visit its website at artlegacyleague.org or call (563) 459-9458.