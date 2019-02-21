ROCK ISLAND, Ill. – Entries are being accepted for the annual Art of Faith show on March 2-3 at Farrell Hall of St. Pius X Parish. This year’s theme is The Merciful Love of Jesus – Art of the Sacred Heart, said Jill Rodts, the event’s organizer.

Artwork should include “visual expressions of the merciful love of Jesus, as well as his most Sacred Heart, and love for humanity,” Rodts said. Images may include the holiness of the birth, public ministry, passion, death and resurrection of Jesus. “Sacred art should encourage and inspire devotion to liturgy, prayer and sacraments.” Entries are also encouraged from aspiring artists ages 13-18.

The show will also feature a free calligraphy workshop on March 3 from noon to 1 p.m. with Paul Herrera of Art Legacy League. He studied under the late Father Ed Catich at then-St. Ambrose College in Davenport and later taught at St. Ambrose.

Artists must be present both days of the show, which will be held March 2 from 2-7 p.m. and March 3 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. There is no entry fee to display artwork upon acceptance. Twenty percent of sales are donated to the Art of Faith ministry. Tables for displays can be purchased for $25.

The event includes food, art activities and demonstrations by 20 artists from Iowa, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin. Among the artists are Judith Costello of Sacred Heart Cathedral in Davenport (mixed media, painting and drawing) and Father William Kneemiller, chaplain at the Kahl Home in Davenport (Holy Land Military rosaries and prayer books).

Musicians will perform March 2, including Sharon Ade on the piano from 2-2:45 p.m.; Mark Kline, a singer/songwriter and guitarist from 3-4 p.m.; Chris Dunn, a vocalist and guitarist, from 4-5 p.m. and harpists Lydia Olson, Ashley Gochee and Clare Nonnenmann from 5-6 p.m.

For more information or to submit an entry, visit www.visionillustration.com. To register for Herrera’s workshop, contact Rodts at jillmr96@gmail.com.