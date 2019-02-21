Bishop’s mother cherished her family life

Mary Zinkula, 89, mother of Bishop Thomas Zinkula, died Feb. 13 at Keystone Cedars in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, surrounded by her family. She died as she lived, with faith and acceptance, her family said.

Mary Elizabeth Volz was born Feb. 18, 1929, in Norway, Iowa, to Frank and Katherine (Sevening) Volz. She graduated as valedictorian from Norway High School in 1946 and then worked at Benton County Savings Bank. Mary met Robert Zinkula at Danceland. They married on May 15, 1952, at St. Michael Catholic Church in Norway.

She was a longtime, dedicated member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Mount Vernon. She worked part time at Hertz Farm Management. While Mary enjoyed these activities, the work closest to her heart was caring, nurturing and providing for her family. Mary was well known for her award- winning kolaches. She enjoyed traveling with her husband and children. Mary was also interested in gardening, puzzles and dancing. Her children loved watching their parents on the dance floor.

Her funeral was celebrated Feb. 18 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church with Bishop Zinkula presiding. Burial was at Mount Vernon Memorial Cemetery.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Diane Zinkula, Donna (John) McKay, Bishop Zinkula, Sandy (Keith) Moore, Ken (Penni) Zinkula, Jerry (Connie) Zinkula, Sharon Zinkula (Joseph Flowers), JoAnn (Bob) Kintzel and Mark (Theresa) Zinkula; grandchildren, Alexandra (Tyler) Benware and Kaitlin Moore; Elizabeth (Ernie) Yoder, Mathew, and Jason Zinkula; Jacob, Ryan, and Anna Zinkula; Lauren Flowers; Shelby and Courtney Kintzel; and Sarah, Erin, Kyle, and Tyler Zinkula; great-granddaughter, Haylie Zinkula; brother-in-law, Raymond (Sheryl) Zinkula; sister-in-law, Alberta Volz; and many extended family members.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband of over 64 years, Robert; her parents and seven siblings.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Mount Vernon.