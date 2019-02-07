Girls’ intro to engineering

Davenport — Area girls in grades pre-school through seventh grade are invited to learn more about engineering and physical sciences at St. Ambrose University. A free event will be held in two identical sessions Feb. 19. The first will be held from 3-5:30 p.m. and the second from 5:30-8 p.m. in the Rogalski Center ballroom.

The sessions include hands-on activities and demonstrations that introduce girls and their guests to the fun and exciting world of engineering and science. Last year’s event was filled early, so registration is a must. Register for only one session. Girls are encouraged to wear comfortable clothing. Some walking will be involved. Check-in begins a half-hour before the event.

Arconic Foundation, Cobham, John Deere, MidAmerican Energy, PowerGrafx, Stanley Consultants and Society for Women in Engineering sponsor the event.

For more information or to register, visit www.sau.edu/introduce-a-girl-to-engineering. Deadline is Feb. 15.