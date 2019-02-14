It’s all in a name (and logo) for MercyOne

For The Catholic Messenger

On Feb. 1, Mercy Health Network (MHN) changed its name to MercyOne and unveiled a new logo. The new branding is intended to help consumers identify care locations, enhance the coordination of medical expertise and services and ensure consistent patient care experiences across all locations.

MercyOne’s presence in the Diocese of Davenport includes medical centers in Clinton, Newton and Centerville.

All of the system’s wholly owned hospitals and care sites will adopt the MercyOne name, along with a facility locator. As part of the rebranding, exterior and interior signage and branded materials will be modified with the new name and logo in a phased, cost-effective manner, which will take approximately three years to complete.

Previously, the system of hospitals and facilities were represented by dozens of different brand names, logos and messages. Given this challenge, MHN completed strategic planning work, consumer research and engaged in more than 4,000 interactions with physician partners and colleagues through discussions, focus groups, surveys and interviews over the last 18 months. The name MercyOne was selected after this comprehensive review and internal evaluation.

“The new name acknowledges our history and carries on our legacy, which is grounded in faith,” said Bob Ritz, MercyOne president and CEO. “This change to unify under the MercyOne brand follows work to align our mission, vision and culture, which guides us in serving our patients and communities.”

The new logo visually expresses the past, present and future of the health system and honors the deep connection that the word “Mercy” has with patients, colleagues and communities, officials said. The logo is comprised of two elements — the MercyOne logotype and the integrated cross symbol.

Formed in 1998 by Catholic Health Initiatives (CHI) and Trinity Health, the system includes more than 43 owned, joint venture and affiliated medical centers and hospital campuses, along with more than 230 primary care clinics and other health facilities, all generating more than $3 billion in combined revenue and employing more than 20,000 people.

“Over the past 20 years, Mercy Health Network has grown significantly, expanding our network of locations, clinical capabilities, services and geographic reach,” Ritz said. “Our unifying name and look are key steps in progressing from an individual location to a more visible, integrated health system working together to provide statewide access and expertise.”

The system’s leadership and ownership structure will remain the same. The founders, CHI and Trinity Health, will continue to work together through MercyOne. Each owned facility will maintain its existing leadership and local boards.

All affiliated hospitals and facilities contracting with MercyOne for management support, statewide initiatives and strategic benefits will retain their local governance and current names.