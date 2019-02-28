Red Dinner income will not pay mortgage of

To the Editor:

Regarding the letter by Judy Johnson in the Feb. 7 issue of The Catholic Messenger in which she expressed concerns about Sacred Heart Cathedral’s annual Red Dinner: what is she talking about? It makes no sense to me.

The Red Dinner was incredible; Cardinal Timothy Dolan was amazing and the 800-plus people who attended had a wonderful time supporting our cathedral. Proceeds from the dinner will not pay off the mortgage of the cathedral improvement project. Her facts are wrong!

The committee worked for months on the Red Dinner, and on arranging the cardinal’s visit. Father Rich Adam, the pastor, spoke to hundreds of parish members to encourage them to come to the event and it was a great night!

Before you publish a letter, you should check the facts. “Mindboggling super fundraiser?” Yes, we had 21 auction items, but also provided the guests with an amazing dinner, open bar and an amazing guest, Cardinal Dolan.

Sheila Gervase,

Sacred Heart Cathedral, Davenport