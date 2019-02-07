Stewardship and holiness

To the Editor:

The Jan. 31 article about Cathedral Sunday describes a stewardship-based theology for Catholics to claim and financially support our diocesan “mother church.” Prior Messenger editions advertised The Red Dinner, a Cathedral Sunday spinoff that has mushroomed in size and scope. The 2019 dinner is shaping up to be a grand success with nearly 900 tickets sold. At $75 per ticket, plus premium sponsorships, a silent auction and raffle, the $500,000 mortgage remaining on our cathedral improvement project will likely be eliminated.

It appears that The Red Dinner has evolved from a modest event to increase awareness about the cathedral as everyone’s church, into a mindboggling super fundraiser. U.S. bishops issued a pastoral letter in 1992, Stewardship: A Disciple’s Response, with a compelling vision about Christian stewardship and the important distinction between a “way of life” and fundraising. Granted, special events like The Red Dinner represent one of the many choices that people have to make gifts of time, talent and treasure to the church. Even so, I pray that we never lose sight of the essential convictions about gratitude, generosity, sharing and accountability that shape this landmark document.

Extraordinary projects, grounded in Christian stewardship, should lead people on their lifelong journey to holiness.

Judy Johnson

Davenport