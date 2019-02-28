Support Central and Eastern European churches

Your attention is called to the Collection to Aid the Catholic Church in Central and Eastern Europe to be taken up on Ash Wednesday, March 6. The collection offers a way for Catholics in the United States to stand in solidarity with those who experience the ongoing effects of living under communism and lack of religious freedom.

The theme for the 2019 collection for the Church in Central and Eastern Europe is “Restore the Church, Build the Future.” The collection supports evangelization through Catholic education and intellectual life, seminary formation and development of new leaders in those areas formerly under Soviet control. The church in this region continues to have great needs for its essential pastoral work.

Through this collection Catholics in the United States provide assistance and invest in future generations of Catholics which is vital to the growth and strength of the Catholic Church in Central and Eastern Europe. For more information about the collection and who it supports, visit www.usccb.org/ccee.

Please give your support to the Collection to Aid the Catholic Church in Central and Eastern Europe and share the hope and freedom that we have been privileged to enjoy in this country. Thank you on behalf of the many hopeful individuals and struggling communities in Central and Eastern Europe who benefit from your efforts and assistance.