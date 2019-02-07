Supporting our diocesan home

Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,

This year’s celebration of Cathedral Sunday is the weekend of Feb. 9-10.

A cathedral is the principal church of a diocese. It takes its name from the bishop’s chair (cathedra in Latin), which traditionally represents the seat of power of the bishop, who has teaching and governing authority in the diocese. It is a blessing that we have such a beautiful cathedral in the Diocese of Davenport.

It likewise is a blessing to have the new, wonderful Sears Diocesan Hall, which has already been used by the diocese on numerous occasions for diocesan educational and social events.

Jesus once said, “Where two or three are gathered together in my name, there am I in the midst of them” (Matthew 18:20). Hence, when we gather together as Catholic Christians at the cathedral or the hall to worship, study or socialize, Jesus is present in our midst.

Please prayerfully consider a gift to the Cathedral Sunday diocesan-wide collection, which will be used for the cathedral’s maintenance and upkeep.

Thank you for supporting our beautiful cathedral through your prayers and contributions.

Apoyando a nuestra casa diocesana

Queridos Hermanos y Hermanas en Cristo,

Este año la Celebración del Domingo de la Catedral será el fin de semana del 9 y 10 de febrero.

La Catedral es la iglesia principal de una diócesis. El nombre le viene porque allí está la silla del obispo (Cathedra en latín), la cual tradicionalmente representa el lugar desde donde el obispo gobierna al pueblo, quien tiene la autoridad para enseñar y gobernar en la diócesis. Es una bendición que nosotros tengamos una catedral hermosa en nuestra diócesis de Davenport.

Es también una bendición tener el nuevo y bello Salón Diocesano Sears, el cual ha sido ya usado por la diócesis en numerosas ocasiones para eventos educativos y sociales.

Jesús dijo una vez: “Donde dos o tres estén reunidos en mi nombre, yo estaré en medio de ellos” (Mateo 18, 20). Por lo tanto, cuando nos reunimos como cristianos católicos en la Catedral o en el salón diocesano para rezar, estudiar o socializar, Jesús está presente en medio de nosotros.

Por favor, considere en oración una donación en la colecta diocesana en bien de la Catedral, que se utilizará para su mantenimiento y su conservación.

Gracias por apoyar nuestra hermosa Catedral a través de sus oraciones y contribuciones.

Sincerely in Christ/Sinceramente en Cristo,

Most Rev. Thomas R. Zinkula/Rev. Mons. Thomas R. Zinkula

Bishop of Davenport/Obispo de Davenport