To the Editor:

The cold weather made the big heart of Clinton feel all the warmer in January. Between the outpouring of love and respect for our fire department and the crowded room at the Martin Luther King, Jr. celebration, Clintonians and those visiting were reminded that we are a community that celebrates unity and diversity. We recognize our intentions are good but acknowledge that there is still work to be done to building relationships and dialoging with others that we don’t know well.

In 2016 the Franciscan Peace Center displayed posters with several photographs of local residents on the backs of city buses that heralded “We Are One: Each worthy of dignity and respect.” In 2017 and 2018 we distributed hundreds of yard signs with the message “Hate Has No Home Here.” Because we believe awareness, support and education are key to building and maintaining community, this month we are sponsoring a new event: “The Color of Your Eyes.” This is a short program of videos and activities designed to provide new learning, allowing us to see with new eyes.

“The Color of Your Eyes” will be held Feb. 21 from 12:45–1:15 p.m. at Clinton Community College Auditorium and from 6:30–7:30 p.m. at The Canticle, 841 13th Ave. N., Clinton. We encourage students and the public to attend one or both of these free events. For more information, call the Franciscan Peace Center at (563) 242-7611 or contact nmiller@ clintonfranciscans.com See our website for details: http://www.clintonfranciscans.com/news-and-events-events.html?id=553

Nancy Miller

Franciscan Peace Center

Clinton