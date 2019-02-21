Undergarment donations help empower trafficking survivors

As part of a national campaign, local activists are collecting new and gently used bras to donate to women in other countries who are trying to rebuild their lives after being trafficked. The survivors then sell the bras in their home country to earn a living and establish their independence.

The drive is being conducted in association with Free the Girls, an Indiana-based nonprofit organization that works in El Salvador, Mozambique and Costa Rica. They collaborate with partners on the ground in those countries to encourage, equip and empower girls and women to earn a safe income selling bras in the second-hand market. Their partners work closely to provide programming for holistic reintegration.

Locally the donation drive is being organized by the Anti-Trafficking Committee of the Franciscan Peace Center in Clinton, Phi Beta Kappa of Clinton Community College, and Attacking Trafficking in the Quad Cities. Bras can be dropped off until March 7 at the following locations:

Clinton Public Library, 306 8th Ave. S., Clinton

Clinton Community College, 1000 Lincoln Blvd., Clinton

392 Caffé, 216 S. 2nd St., Clinton

First United Methodist Church, 621 S. 3rd St., Clinton

YWCA, 317 7th Ave. S., Clinton

Scott Community College, 500 Belmont Rd., Bettendorf

Newcomb Presbyterian Church, 2619 N. Division St., Davenport

Donations will also be accepted at St. John Vianney Parish, 4097 18th St. in Bettendorf until March 8.