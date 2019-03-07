By Lindsay Steele

The Catholic Messenger

Throughout the year, pro-life advocates pray in front of the Emma Goldman Clinic, which provides abortions. But during the 40 Days for Life campaign, this prayer vigil ministry takes on a new level of urgency. For 40 days in the spring and again in the fall, participants take shifts to pray for the unborn, for women and their partners facing an unplanned pregnancy, for those working in the abortion industry, for those working at pro-life facilities and others impacted by abortion.

The spring campaign began March 6 and runs through April 14. Organizers hope to have people praying outside Emma Goldman Clinic daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Persons who wish to take a one-hour shift may sign up online at www.40daysforlife.com/iowacity or by calling Gary Sieren at (319) 330-0961.

Two special events will highlight 40 Days for Life efforts in Iowa City. On March 19 at 9:30 a.m., former Planned Parenthood manager Sue Thayer, who now works for 40 Days for Life, will speak outside the Emma Goldman Clinic. On April 6 at 9:30 a.m. Bishop Thomas Zinkula will pray for peace in the womb and healing for mothers and fathers.

Organizers describe 40 Days for Life as a peaceful, prayerful and effective pro-life campaign that has helped save 15,256 known lives from abortion, led to the conversion of 186 abortion workers and seen 99 abortion centers close, with 20 closed in Iowa.