Celebrate National Catholic Sisters Week

DAVENPORT — March 8-14 is National Catholic Sisters Week! Celebrate with an open house on March 9 from 2–4 p.m. at Humility of Mary Center, 820 W. Central Park Ave. The open house is co-hosted by the Congregation of the Humility of Mary, the Benedictine Sisters of St. Mary Monastery, and the Sisters of St. Francis, Clinton. Special videos to raise awareness of the need to listen will be shown. Visitors will have the opportunity to tour the center and visit with sisters about their lives and ministries. There will also be a children’s corner and refreshments.