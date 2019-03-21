Confirmation students prepare meals

By Lindsay Steele

The Catholic Messenger

Confirmation students from parishes in Riverside, Richmond and Wellman packaged 3,672 meals for Take Away Hunger earlier this month.

The Mount Pleasant–based Take Away Hunger, formerly known as Kids Against Hunger, relies on groups to raise money for meal ingredients, which participants package into bags assembly-line style. The bags feed about six people and cost about $1.50 each. The meals are distributed locally and overseas to children and families in need.

Confirmation students at the three parishes took up a second collection to raise money for the meals, which consist of a specialized rice-based soy casserole mixture. The confirmation students packaged the meals in St. Mary-Riverside parish hall on March 10. While some students had participated in meal packaging previously, it was the first time the three-parish cluster had done so as a group.

Joyce Mattes, coordinator of confirmation preparation for the three parishes, said the students should be very proud of their work to help persons experiencing food insecurity.