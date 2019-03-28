Guess who’s coming to Davenport!

For The Catholic Messenger

DAVENPORT — Bob Goff, the New York Times best-selling author of “Love Does” and “Everybody Always,” will speak April 9 at 7 p.m. in North High School’s Paul J. Holzworth Performing Arts Center. His topic focuses on dreaming big and turning those dreams into reality.

His visit serves as a fundraiser for Project 15:12 Love One Another, a Quad-Cities nonprofit organization. “We’re just so excited to welcome Bob to Davenport,” said Project 15:12 co-director Monica Burchett, a member of St. Paul the Apostle Parish in Davenport. “His message fits so well with what our organization does. We know Bob will be an inspiration to everyone who joins us!”

Project 15:12 strives to fill a void in services offered in the Quad-City area. Persons who receive help are often referred to as the middle place: individuals or families who are not receiving any other kind of state or federal income-based assistance such as food stamps or Medicaid but who are going through a life transition. Such transitions can be, but aren’t limited to, divorce, sickness or death in the immediate family, loss of job or natural disaster. The goal is to help someone through a rough patch so they don’t fall on harder times. Since January 2016, Project 15:12 has provided more than $115,000 in aid to assist more than 170 individuals or families including more than 280 children in the Quad Cities.

Goff is the third speaker in Project 15:12’s “No Greater Love” speaker series. In addition to being a writer and motivational speaker, Goff is an attorney, college professor and founder of Love Does, a nonprofit human rights organization operating in Uganda, India, Iraq, Nepal, Afghanistan and Somalia.

Tickets are $25 each and can be purchased through Project 15:12 at its website, www.project1512.com. Tickets also may be purchased at the door the night of the event.