Lenten mini retreat

CORALVILLE — St. Thomas More Parish is hosting a mini-retreat, “Life’s Journey: Meeting God Along The Way,” April 6 from 8:45 a.m. to noon. Featured speakers are pastor Father Chuck Adam and parish members Stacy and Craig Schroeder.

Fr. Adam’s talk will focus on Hebrews 13:2 which tells us to never neglect hospitality to strangers, “For some have entertained angels without knowing it.” The focus of this talk will be to look at the experiences and people who have helped us be persons of faith.

The Schroeders will talk about how faith helped them cope with the loss of their son, Austin “Flash” Schroeder.

Suggested retreat donation is $10. Registration and refreshments begin at 8 a.m. To register (or volunteer to help) contact Mary Humston at (319) 337-5916 or maryjedhum@gmail.com.